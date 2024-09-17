Aparshakti Khurana’s latest film ‘Berlin’ has become audiences’ new favourite on OTT. The film, which recently premiered on a leading OTT platform, has garnered over 50 million plus watch minutes in just three days. In this thriller drama, Aparshakti took on a challenging and unique role as a sign language expert. His role as Pushkin Verma is pole apart from his previous roles, which truly showcases the actor’s versatility.

Aparshakti celebrated audiences’ response to ‘Berlin’ with a social media post, which soon got flooded with appreciation for the film. “Watched it last weekend. Really really good,” a user commented, while another comment read, “Amazing work all of you!” While Aparshakti is receiving great reviews on his performance, Rahul Bose’s powerful expressions have also become the talk of the town.

Apart from ‘Berlin’, Aparshakti is currently basking in the success of his horror-comedy blockbuster ‘Stree 2’, where he received heaps of praise for his role as Bittu. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Badtameez Gill’, which is set to hit theatres on November 29, 2024. He will be seen sharing the screen with Paresh Rawal, Vaani Kapoor and others. Furthermore, Aparshakti has a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’ to his credit.