To enhance power reliability in Berhampur, TPSODL has commissioned a new line of 3.9 Meters in the 33 kV power line from the Ambagada Grid Substation to the Neelakantha Nagar Primary Substation (PSS).

This upgrade secures stable electricity for over 51,000 consumers, covering key business zones and high-density residential areas ahead of the summer season.

Berhampur, the largest commercial hub of Southern Odisha, is home to thousands of businesses, markets, and high-footfall areas. Its commercial corridor now benefits from a more stable and safer electricity supply. The upgraded 3.9 km-long 33 kV electric line directly supports Gandhinagar, Bijipur, Gosaninuagaon, Kanisi, Haldiapadar, Sana Bazar, Bada Bazar, Housing Board, Old Berhampur, Aska Road, and other critical areas. These zones, vital to the city’s economy, will no longer experience disruptions caused by overloading or voltage fluctuations.

Previously, power cables in these high-density areas were laid at a lower level, and aging conductors faced overloading and efficiency loss. With the upgrade, the conductor size has been increased and positioned at a higher level, significantly improving safety and reliability. The new infrastructure ensures a consistent power supply, especially during peak demand periods.

With summer approaching, TPSODL has prioritized high-density commercial and residential areas to prevent outages and maintain operational efficiency during peak load. This upgrade guarantees uninterrupted power for businesses, residences, and critical establishments, supporting seamless daily operations. TPSODL remains committed to delivering safe, stable, and consumer-centric power solutions across Southern Odisha.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, stated, “Ensuring a reliable power supply is at the heart of our mission. We are continuously striving to achieve this goal with dedication. With the new power line in operation, the busiest commercial zones of Berhampur will now receive a stable and safe electricity supply. As we prepare for the upcoming summer, we remain committed to upgrading, enhancing, and strengthening the power infrastructure to meet the growing demands of our consumers.”

Key Highlights:

• A new 33 kV power line spans 3.9 km from Ambagada Grid Substation to Neelakantha Nagar Primary Substation.

• Strengthened power supply for 51,000 consumers in commercial and residential hubs.

• Upgraded infrastructure ensures safety and prevents overloading.

• Preparedness measures in place for uninterrupted power supply ahead of summer peak demand.