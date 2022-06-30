Berhampur Varsity Professor Arrested For Harassing Girl Student
Berhampur: Police on Thursday arrested a professor of Berhampur University for allegedly making obscene gestures toward a girl student of the varsity.
According to reports, professor of Odia Department of Berhampur University Sadanand Nayak had allegedly made obscene gestures towards a 2nd-year girl student of the same Department after inviting her to his official quarter late in the night on Wednesday.
Nayak was arrested by Gopalpur police and forwarded to court.
