Berhampur: Two Killed, 3 Hurt In Explosion At House

Ganjam: At least two people were killed while three others sustained critical injuries in an explosion in a house at Kukudakhandi village under the Berhampur Sadar police station in the district on Monday.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

According to reports, the explosion took place this morning. While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Berhampur Sadar police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Reportedly, the injured persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical here.