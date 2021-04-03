Berhampur Police nabs conman from Bhubaneswar

Ganjam: Berhampur Police nabbed a conman and forwarded him to SDJM court here for swindling money from people by giving false promises of providing jobs.

The arrested was identified as Sanjay Kumar Jena. The Bada Bazar police arrested the Jena from Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar on March 31.

Police have seized one laptop, mobile, SIM card, five passports, 13 blank checkbooks, screenshot email, blank letter pad and other incriminating documents from his possession.

Additional SP Pravat Routray said Jena was swindling money from people by promising them jobs in national and international companies.