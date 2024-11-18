Bhubaneswar: In an another operation on Monday, an Odisha Vigilance team led by 5 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, and other supporting staff launched simultaneous house searches at properties linked to Subash Chandra Panda, Deputy General Manager, Engineering (Civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, Berhampur Division, following allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.
The house searches are being conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.
According to an official statement, the house searches are being conducted at the following 4 places in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.
- Panda’s residential house on plot No. 1105/ 1882 at Mahadev Vihar, Shankarpur, Aiginia, under Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar.
- The house of Panda at his native place at Barimunda village, Ramagarh Sahi, under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar.
- Panda’s rented house at Kharavel Nagar, 1st Line in Berhampur.
- Panda’s office at Medical Bank Colony, 1st Lane, Berhampur.