Bhubaneswar: In an another operation on Monday, an Odisha Vigilance team led by 5 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, and other supporting staff launched simultaneous house searches at properties linked to Subash Chandra Panda, Deputy General Manager, Engineering (Civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, Berhampur Division, following allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

The house searches are being conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

According to an official statement, the house searches are being conducted at the following 4 places in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.