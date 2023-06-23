Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda Nominated As Ganjam District Planning Committee Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday nominated Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, as the Chairperson of the District Planning Committee of Ganjam.

“In pursuance of clause (i) of sub- section (3) of section 3 of the Odisha District Planning Committees Act, 1998 (Odisha Act 8 of 1998), and in supersession of the Notification No. 13006/P dated 22′ September, 2022 of Government of Odisha in Planning and Convergence Department, the State Government do hereby nominate Shri Bikram Kumar Panda, Hon’ble MLA, Berhampur as the Chairperson of the District Planning Committee for the District of Ganjam, reconstituted in the Notification of the Government of Odisha in Planning and Co-ordination Department No. 9391/P, DPC-31/ 2001, dated the 19th May, 2003.,” read a notification issued by the Planning And Convergence Department of Odisha.