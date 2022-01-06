Berhampur Marital Discord: Tapaswini Enters In-Law’s House In Presence Of Local Authorities

Berhampur: The marital discord between Dr. Sumit Sahu and Tapaswini Dash is becoming more and more complicated with every day passing.

Today, Tapaswini had to enter her in-law’s house at Bramhanagar in Berhampur in presence of the local authorities, police personnel and protection officer after her father-in-law locked the gates denying her entry into the house despite the court’s order.

After much hue and cry, protesting bride Tapaswini Dash on Thursday entered her in-law’s house at Bramhanagar in Berhampur. She entered her in-law’s house in presence of the local tehsildar, police and protection officer. Earlier on Tuesday, the District Court in Berhampur had allowed Tapaswini to live at her in-law’s place.

After the court’s ruling, Dr Sumit Sahu had said that he would move the Orissa High Court challenging the order.

Tapaswini lawyer, Deepak Patnaik has stated that the District Court in Berhampur ruled in favour of Tapaswini allowing her to live at her in-law’s house and directed Dr Sumit to provide her RS 17,000 every month towards expenses.

However, Sumit’s lawyer Surendra Behera today said that the court’s order has been misrepresented and the ruling was only to provide Tapaswini with the monthly expenses.

Following the court’s order, Sumit’s father had set up a room for Tapaswini on the first floor of the house. However, today he locked the door after learning of his lawyer’s consent.