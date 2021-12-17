Berhampur Marital Discord: Tapaswini Back On Dharna In front Of Sumit’s House

Berhampur: The marital discord between Tapaswini Dash and Dr Sumit Sahu took a new turn on Friday, as Tapaswini once again sat on dharna in front of her husband Sumit’s House at Brahmanagar in Berhampur.

According to reports, Tapaswini, accompanied by her mother, again reached Sumit’s house this evening and sat on dharna demanding that she should be accepted by her in-laws and stay with them.

Earlier today, the In-Charge of Atithi Bhawan belonging to Aska Sugar Mills here served notice to Tapaswini to vacate the guest house. Sumit had left Tapaswini at the guest house on Dec 10.

On the other hand, Dr Sumit today moved the higher court challenging the SDJM court’s order asking the couple to stay together.

Odisha High Court lawyer Debasnana Das today filed a petition on behalf of Sumit in the Berhampur District Court. The appeal is set to be heard on the 27th of December.