Berhampur Marital Discord: Orissa HC Asks Dr Sumit To Pay Rs 10K For Monthly Maintenance Of Tapaswini

Cuttack: In yet another development in the marital discord case between Dr Sumit Sahu and Tapaswini Das of Berhampur, the Orissa High Court stayed the order of a lower court and considered Dr Sumit’s plea to ease the monthly maintenance allowance for Tapaswini.

Hearing the plea today, the High Court today ordered Dr Sumit to pay Rs 10,000 per month instead of Rs 17,000 p/m towards maintenance of Tapaswini.

The court has also directed Dr Sumit to arrange an alternate stay for Tapaswini within a month and ruled that Tapaswini could stay at her in-laws’ house till the next hearing of the case.

The next hearing in the case will be held on 28th March 2022, the High Court said.