Berhampur Makes Wearing Of Face Masks In Public Places Mandatory

Berhampur: In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Tuesday made mask-wearing mandatory at public places.

As per the fresh guidelines, people must wear face mask at public places like markets, religious sites, open gyms and parks.

“People are advised to follow the COVID safety norms, including social distancing and mask-wearing at public places to keep the virus at bay. Any violation of the order will attract penalty under the provisions of Odisha COVID-19 Regulations and amendments made time to time,” the BeMC said in its order.

“All government as well as private offices, shall ensure that their employees are wearing face masks/ face covers at all times while on their offices premises except when they are taking tiffin/lunches during lunchtime,” the order reads.

It further stated that the owners of business establishments like shopping malls/ shops/ store owners shall not allow any staff or customers without face mask/ face cover inside their premises. They shall also put appropriate signage “NO MASK NO ENTRY / NO MASK NO GOODS” at the entry point of their premises.

Fuel refilling stations shall not sell fuels to those customers who are not wearing face mask/face cover appropriately. The fuel station owners have put proper signage on the same at an appropriate place, the order read.