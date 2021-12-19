Berhampur Couple Marital Discord: Tapaswini Cooks Food In Front Of In-Law’s House

Berhampur: The much-hyped Sumit-Tapaswini marital discord case is becoming more complicated day by day. While Tapaswini Dash alias Dimple is resolute to stay with her husband Dr Sumit Sahu’s family and is on dharna in front of her in-law’s house at Brahmanagar in Berhampur since Friday night, scores of people are thronging to see her fight for justice.

At 7 pm this evening, Tapaswini started cooking food in front of her in-law’s house. She arranged some utensils, a portable hearth made of mud (chullah), firewood, vegetables and rations and cooked food in front of the house.

Tapaswini has made a makeshift tent in front of Sumit’s house and has been staying outside of the house for the last two days braving the chilling cold wave during the night. Pramila Tripathy, a social worker, is also assisting Tapaswini to get justice.

As per the SDJM court order, the family members of Sumit were to arrange a rent accommodation and food for Tapaswini’s stay. Additional SP Berhampur Ramesh Sethy also visited Tapaswini’s in-laws’ house and held discussions with her father-in-law, assured the police that he, after consulting his son Sumit, will be arranging a house on rent for Tapaswini’s stay.

Notably, the Berhampur SDJM had asked the couple to live together in a rented house. But on the morning of the 10th of December, Dr. Sumit deserted the guest house provided temporarily by Aska Sugar Mills and also went on leave from duty on health grounds.

After the In-Charge of the guest house here served notice to Tapaswini to vacate the guest house, she had no options left but to again stage dharna in front of her in-law’s house with hopes to be accepted by the family.