Berhampur Couple Marital Discord: Local Women Barge Into Sumit’s House

Berhampur: Odisha’s recent-most talking issue– Berhampur’s Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord has taken a new turn after hundreds of women barged into Sumit’s house by breaking open its gate.

The women supporters broke into the main gate of the house. However, they could only enter up to the verandah and not the house.

As per the latest reports, the Additional SP of Berhampur has reached the spot to pacify the protesting women. The incident took place after Berhampur SDJM again asked Sumit to take a rented accommodation and stay with Tapaswini.

On being informed about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Tapaswini and Sumit had reportedly legally married at a marriage registrar’s office a while ago. Later, their families allegedly decided to solemnize their marriage through customary Hindu rituals on November 22.

However, when Tapaswini and her family were waiting for Sumit and his kin at the wedding venue, the latter did not turn up. Even they did not allegedly respond to phone calls.

Recently, a court had ordered the couple to live in rented accommodation, the cost of which is to be borne by Sumit, in a bid to end the animosity.

However, Sumit allegedly disappeared and later claimed that his absence from the house was on account of sickness.

On Sunday, Sumit’s family accused Tapaswini of demanding Rs 8 lakh which was latter rubbished by the latter claiming that the old video had no relation with the present standoff.