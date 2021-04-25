Berhampur City Hosp To Be Used As COVID Centre

Berhampur: As cases begin to surge, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday declared Berhampur City Hospital as COVID care.

Out of 125 beds, 100 have been allotted for COVID patients and 25 for pregnant women who have detected positive for the virus, said the Collector.

The OPD and IPD services in the hospital have been cancelled to facilitate COVID patients. However, OPD services in other health dispensaries would continue as usual, stated the collector.