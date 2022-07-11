BEO Withdraws Order Prohibiting Entry Of Journalists Into School Premises

Dhenkanal: After getting flak from every corner, the Block Education Officer (BEO), Kankadahad in Dhenkanal, withdrew his earlier letter of July 8 barring journalists from schools.

The BEO in a letter addressed to all headmasters of Secondary Schools, Upper Primary Schools and Primary Schools under Kankadahad block said that as per instruction of the District Magistrate-cum-Collector, Dhenkanal today in the joint public grievance redressal held at the Panchayat Samitee Office, Kankadahad the earlier order issued by his office with regard to unauthorised entry of media persons in school premises stands withdrawn.

Speaking to reporters today, Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi also clarified that there is no restriction on media persons from entering schools. However, they (journalists) should ensure that they do not disturb or interrupt classes.

Asking questions to little children (students) that they may or may not answer correctly, and then broadcasting it on media platforms can have an impact on the child, said Sethi.

“We have no issues with media persons entering the schools. They can carry out journalistic work and highlight genuine issues. But they need to make sure that classes are not interrupted,” Sethi added.

While journalists across the State had taken strong exception to the matter, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash urged the former not to exaggerate it.