BEO Held For Misappropriating Rs 20 Lakh Govt Funds

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance authorities today apprehended Rasananda Kar, Block Education Officer (BEO) of Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, for allegedly siphoning off Rs 20 lakh from the teachers’ pension scheme.

As per reports, the accused diverted the amount from the National Pension System of teachers into his personal account, subsequently investing the sum in the stock market over two phases starting in January.

The anti-corruption agency had been monitoring him for several months over suspicion of misusing government funds.

He was questioned by the investigators after his arrest.

The Vigilance officials are delving into how Rasananda managed to transfer such a substantial sum into his account and whether accomplices were involved in the process.