Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Telangana

Telengana: An IndiGo airlines flight heading to Varanasi from Bengaluru was forced to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in Telangana due to a technical issue on Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The flight, 6E897, had departed from Bengaluru but was redirected to Shamshabad airport and landed at 6:15am. All 137 passengers on board the flight are confirmed to be safe, the DGCA said.

A senior official has reported that the DGCA has launched an investigation into the matter, while further information regarding the incident is still pending.

The incident comes two after a full emergency landing was declared on Saturday after a FedEx flight FX5279 was hit by a bird soon after its take off. The flight landed safely and took off again. The Dubai-bound aircraft was operated by FedEx. While bird-hit incidents are common, several passenger flights from Delhi Airport were diverted in the last few days owing to bad weather.