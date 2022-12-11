Bengaluru To Host First Meeting Under India’s G20 Presidency

New Delhi: The first meeting of the G20 Finance Track under India’s G20 Presidency are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on December 13-15, said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

“The G20 provides a very effective forum for global economic discussions and international policy cooperation. Besides the G20 members, we have invited several other countries and international organisations” he said.

Seth said that as Prime Minister has said in his address at the Bali G20 Summit that the need today is that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive, Ministry of Finance has imbibed this idea in the G20 Finance Track agenda.