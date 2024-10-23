Bengaluru: In a tragic incident amid heavy rains, an under-construction building in the Babusapalya area of Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one person and leaving 21 others feared trapped under the debris.

The deceased has been identified as Arman, a 26-year-old laborer from Bihar.

The collapse occurred late in the evening, prompting immediate rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). So far, 16 individuals have been rescued, with seven of them hospitalized for injuries.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited the site to oversee the rescue efforts. “We are using heavy machinery carefully to avoid further harm to those trapped. Legal action will be taken against the contractor and the building owner for any negligence,” he stated.

The trapped workers, hailing from various states including Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, were engaged in sanitary, wiring, and electrical work at the time of the collapse. The building, constructed on a 60×40 site, had received multiple notices for illegal construction, but no action was taken prior to the incident.

