Bengaluru-Patna Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport

New Delhi: A Patna-bound Go First flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport today.

“Go First flight G8 873 from Bengaluru to Patna was diverted to Nagpur due to a faulty engine warning in the cockpit which necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure. Thereafter the captain followed the standard operating procedures and landed safely at Nagpur airport,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight made a safe landing at the airport at 11.15 am, it added.