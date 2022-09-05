Bengaluru Faces Severe Waterlogging & Traffic Snarls, IT Belt Hit; Lake Water Floods Marathahalli Road

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Bengaluru is battling severe waterlogging with heavy rain lashing the city, leading to flood-like situation in several areas. Chief Minister Bommai said that the government would talk to IT companies and discuss compensation for losses due to rain-related damages.

Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 is also reported to act as the rain helpline.

Traffic snarls and flooding on roads were reported in various parts of the city, including K.R. Market, Silk Board junction, Outer Ring Road near Ecospace in Bellandur, HSR Layout and Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road . Immersion of Ganesh idols was reported to have been affected owing to the rain.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory asking residents to avoid Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur Road, Doddakannahalli road, Whitefield main road and Bellandur road.

Majority of the arterial roads in the IT hub of Bengaluru remain completely inundated. Traffic has piled up on most roads especially between Marathahalli and Central Silk Board. The ORR near Eco Space has been reduced to one lane as the remaining portion of the road is flooded. Varthur – Balagere and Panathur stretches have turned into a river.