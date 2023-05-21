Bengali TV Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Dies In Accident

Kolakata: Famous Television actress Suchandra Dasgupta died after meeting with a fatal accident in Baranagar on Saturday late evening. According to sources, the actress was on her way to home after finishing hooting. She booked an app cab bike.

The accident took place near Ghoshpara under Baranagar Police Station. The actress fell from the bike after it suddenly pressed the brake. A huge 10-wheeler lorry then mowed the actress. Her helmet was reportedly crushed. Suchandra died on the spot. There was a disruption in traffic after the accident. The cops later took charge.

Suchandra acted in a number of serials, including Gouri Elo on Zee Bangla. She was returning home after her day’s shooting schedule.

The lorry driver has been arrested and the vehicle, confiscated. Suchandra’s co-actors and other fraternity members expressed condolences after the news of Suchandra’s death broke.