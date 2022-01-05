Bengali Actress Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday informed through social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bengali star took to social media to inform her fans and followers about it. She wrote that she took all the necessary precautions yet contracted the virus. She is under home quarantine.

Mimi Chakraborty took to Twitter and posted a note that read, “Have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation (sic).”

She further added, “I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be sage and mask up (sic).”

It may be mentioned here that many Bengali actors have tested positive for the COVID-19, which includes Raj Chakraborty, his wife Subhasree Ganguly and Parambrata Chatterjee.