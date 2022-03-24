Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away

New Delhi: Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee on Thursday passed away at the age of 57. However, the exact reason of his death is not known yet.

As per media reports, the senior actor was shooting for a show on Wednesday (March 23) and suddenly started feeling uneasy and unwell. However, the actor was not ready to visit the hospital, instead, he went back home. Later, the family members of the actor called a doctor and medical aid was given to the actor. However, the actor took his last breath on March 24.

Chatterjee made his debut with the Bengali film Pathbhola (1986), directed by Tarun Majumdar. He was seen alongside veterans such as Utpal Dutt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy, and Tapas Paul. His other films include Surer Akashe, Ora Charjon, Arjun Aamar Naam, Tumi Koto Sundar, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Sabuj Saathi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Mayer Anchal, among others. The veteran actor has also worked in television.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter. The CM wrote, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends”.

