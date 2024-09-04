Puri: A tourist from West Bengal drowned to death while taking bath in the sea in front of the Swarga Dwara, in the seaside town of Puri.

The deceased man has been identified as Sushant Adhikari (54) of Nityanandpur in Bankura, West Bengal. The man was swept away by the strong waves while bathing in the sea with his family members this afternoon.

Family members rescued him and reached the hospital at about 1 pm today, but the doctor declared him dead. Reportedly, the police have sent the body for post-mortem.