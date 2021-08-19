Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Cases; Forms SIT For Other Offences

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations of post-poll violence in the state.

Other criminal cases related to the post-poll violence, will be investigated by a special Bengal Police team led by Suman Bala Sahoo, an IPS officer of DG rank, and include Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and senior officer Ranbir Kumar, the court said.

Furthermore, the court has directed both teams to submit reports in six weeks.

A five-member bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal was ruling on a clutch of petitions seeking an impartial probe into the post-poll violence. The court had reserved its judgement during the hearing on August 3.

The court had earlier directed the National Human Rights Commission, or NHRC, to carry out a preliminary inquiry.

Last month the court, in its strongest remarks so far, told the state government it was in “denial mode”, and that the NHRC’s interim report indicated enough evidence to establish post-poll violence.