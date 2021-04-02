Bengal polls: Nandigram boils but minds not mention in Election Commission’s report

Kolkata: Tensions ran high in Nandigram, the constituency of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on polling day (Thursday).

Banerjee was held up for more than two hours in a polling booth in Nandigram where supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP nearly came to blows. Her security guards formed a cordon as she waited in a wheelchair. She could move out only after a large contingent of central forces and police personnel reached the site.

However, the huge tension at Nadigram’s Boyal found no mention in the investigation report sought by the Election Commission on Thursday. The two general observers sent by the Commission have reported that the polling process went on smoothly at the station, without any word on the drama that went on for nearly two hours and had to be resolved by hundreds of security forces.

“Polling at PS no 7 ( Boyal Moktab Primary School) is going on smoothly. Hon’ble CM, who is also a contesting candidate, has left the place at about 3.35 pm after staying here for nearly one and half hour.

It may kindly be noted that polling was not disrupted at any moment,” read the report by the observers, the Commission said in a statement.

Banerjee had earlier accused the Commission of taking orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Thursday, she repeated the accusation.