Bengal Monitor Lizard Rescued From Toilet Inside House

Bhubaneswar: A monitor lizard was rescued from the toilet of a house in Lane-6 of Kapileswar Vihar, in Bhubaneswar’s Palasuni area.

According to reports, the family member spotted the 4-ft long Bengal monitor lizard that had occupied the toilet of the washroom scaring the family outside.

It is suspected that the reptile had entered the washroom through the skylight after scaling the plastic pipe on the outer wall of the house and fell into the toilet.

After all, their efforts to shoo it away went waste, they locked the door and called the Snake Helpline after four days to rescue the lizard.

On being informed, members of the Snake Helpline reached and rescued the Bengal Monitor Lizard after grabbing its tail. The lizard was later released into a natural habitat on the outskirts of the city.