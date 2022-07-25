Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Has No Serious Illness, Says AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee will be discharged soon as his health condition is well, informed a team of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar after examining him on Monday.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Executive Director Dr Asutosh Biswas said the West Bengal Minister had no serious diseases and he has been advised to get discharged from the hospital.

On Sunday, Calcutta High Court directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to transfer arrested Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for a health check-up.

Chatterjee was flown to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata in an Air Ambulance on Monday and admitted to the I-10 cabin of a private ward of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday morning in connection with its investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment scam.