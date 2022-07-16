Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar BJP’s Vice Presidential Pick

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar has been named as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s pick for the next Vice President of India.

BJP chief JP Nadda made the announcement on Saturday after the party’s parliamentary board met in Delhi to discuss their choice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting, which was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, among others.