The West Bengal government on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court demanding the death penalty for the convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sessions court.

The court had held that the case did not fall within the “rarest of rare” category.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her ‘X’ handle criticised the verdict and vowed to appeal against it before the High Court.

Notably, Sessions judge Anirban Das in his verdict had also raised objections on the lapses by the police while conducting the investigation as well as the attempts by the hospital authorities to cover up the issue.

After the court pronounced the quantum of sentence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday evening that the state government would approach the Calcutta High Court challenging the verdict. She also said the state government will be seeking the “death penalty” for the convict.

I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment. We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

According to her, she was deeply shocked at the judgment of the special court which did not consider the crime as the “rarest of rare”.

“I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare cases which demands capital punishment. We want to insist upon the death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

“Recently, in the last 3/4 months, we have been able to ensure capital/ maximum punishment for convicts in such crimes. Then, why, in this case, has capital punishment not been awarded?” the Chief Minister’s statement added.