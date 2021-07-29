Bengal Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till August 15

Kolkata: West Bengal government on Thursday decided to extend the existing COVID-19 restrictions till August 15. However, certain relaxations have also been announced.

According to an order, offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower.

The administration has also allowed government programmes at indoor facilities with 50 per cent seating capacity. Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Local train services will remain suspended while a night curfew between 9pm and 5am will also continue.

West Bengal introduced the restrictions from May 16 when the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed the 20,000-mark. The restrictions were extended for 15 days with certain relaxations.