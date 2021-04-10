Bengal Election: Phase 4 Voting Underway

Kolkata: The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 is taking place today. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas(Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

Of the 44 constituencies, nine assembly constituencies are in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Cooch Behar and ten in Hooghly.

The prominent faces going in Phase-IV polls are Babul Supriyo who will lock horns with sitting TMC MLA Arup Biswas from Tollygunj, TMC’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee will take on film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the BJP from Behala West, TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee who is contesting from Domjur in Howrah district on a BJP ticket, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik from Chuchura and Dinhata, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are facing each other, as the Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has joined forces with Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF) to secure their place in the equation.