Bengal CM Slams Centre Over Price Rise Of 800 Essential Medicines

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, hit out at the Centre for their silence on the increase in the price of 800 essential medicines.

While addressing a meeting in Siliguri on Sunday CM Banerjee said, “The prices of 800 essential medicines have been hiked. But all political leaders remain mum.”

She also questioned the Central government on the issue of the price hike in domestic cooking gas. “I want to ask how many times the LPG price has been hiked in five days ? The Prime Minister should answer.”

Banerjee also criticised the decision to hike petrol and diesel prices in recent times.

Notably, the drugs in the list include Paracetamol, Phenobarbitone, Phenytoin Sodium, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride and Metronidazole which are used to treat the majority of common ailments such as fever, infections, heart diseases, high blood pressure, skin diseases and anaemia.