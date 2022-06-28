Bengal CM Slams BJP Over Arrests Of Mohammed Zubair & Social Activist Teesta

New Delhi: The recent arrests of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and Mumbai-based social activist Teesta Setalvad have created buzz among all opposition party leaders.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday attacked the BJP and accused its social media handle.

Banerjee alleged the BJP government was using central agencies to target politicians who were raising their voices for the truth.

Banerjee said, “BJP’s social media is all about fake videos and cheating people by spreading misinformation. When your leaders spread dirty misinformation and insult others, then you don’t arrest them. You remain silent.

“Even if they kill people, they won’t be touched, but if we speak the truth, we will be targeted. Why did they arrest Zubair? What did he do? Why did you arrest Teesta? What has she done? Today the whole world is condemning this,” she said.

Meanwhile, social activist Teesta Setalvad along with retired IPS officer RB Sreekumar were arrested in a case related to the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. They are in the custody of the Gujarat police till July 2.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting riots and was sent to one-day police remand after a Delhi court denied him bail.

The case was registered on the complaint of a Twitter user who accused Zubair of hurting religious sentiments. Zubair was summoned for questioning in a 2020 case but was arrested after the current case was filed immediately.