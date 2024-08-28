Bengal cabinet approves proposal to introduce new Bill aimed at preventing rape

Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to introduce a new Bill aimed at preventing rape and ensuring stricter punishments for such crimes. The Bill is scheduled to be presented in the assembly next week.

Senior cabinet member and state Agriculture Minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay said he would request Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to convene a special two-day assembly session from September 2.

“The proposed Bill will be tabled in the Assembly on September 3,” Chattopadhyay said.

The introduction of this Bill comes in response to the recent rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has intensified calls for tougher measures against sexual violence. The CBI is currently investigating the case, and a Kolkata Police civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.