Bengal By-Election Result: TMC Emerges Victorious In All Four Constituencies

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMS) won all four seats in West Bengal. While the Election Commission of India has declared the results of two constituencies, the results of other two are awaited.

According to the ECI, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has won the Khardaha assembly seat by a margin of over 93,000 votes, while TMC’s Udayan Guha has won the seat in the Dinhata constituency by over 1.6 lakh votes.

TMC’s Braja Kishor Goswami defeated Niranjan Biswas by a margin of 64,022 votes in Santipur, to secure the seat that BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Jagannath Sarkar, said reports.

In Gosaba, TMC’s Subrata Mondal defeated BJP’s Palash Rana by a massive margin of 141,893 votes, it added.