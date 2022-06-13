Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Guv With CM As Chancellor Of State Varsities

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that sought to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of all state-run universities.

The Bill was passed in the legislative assembly after 182 members voted in favour of the legislation and 40 against it in the 294-member Assembly.

The West Bengal Government after a Cabinet meeting, earlier this month, gave its nod to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state-run universities under different departments like Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Minority Affairs Department.

The move is seen as a fallout of the long-running battle between Mamata Banerjee and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said he will meet the Governor to discuss the issue.