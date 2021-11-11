Bengal Actor Srabanti Chatterjee Quits BJP

Kolkata: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee on Thursday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Expressing her displeasure, the actor said that the BJP has shown a “lack of initiative and sincerity” towards the welfare of the state, due to which she has taken the decision to quit the party.

<>

Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections.Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal… — Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 11, 2021

</>

Srabanti Chatterjee had joined the BJP in March, just ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year.