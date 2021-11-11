Srabanti Chatterjee
Bengal Actor Srabanti Chatterjee Quits BJP

Kolkata: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee on Thursday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Expressing her displeasure, the actor said that the BJP has shown a “lack of initiative and sincerity” towards the welfare of the state, due to which she has taken the decision to quit the party.

Srabanti Chatterjee had joined the BJP in March, just ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year.

