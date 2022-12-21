Benefits Of Jojoba Oil For The Hair

New Delhi: Jojoba oil is utilized for a variety of cosmetic and health purposes. Jojoba oil is one of those multitasking miracle workers that aid everything beauty-related, and just a few drops can go a long way in promoting overall skin and hair health.

Natural Moisturizer

Jojoba oil is similar to the natural sebum produced by humans. It has natural restorative esters identical to sebum and can be used as a natural emollient for the hair. This natural wax ester can help moisturize and soften the hair.

Dry Scalp Treatment

This multi-beneficial oil can help stimulate hair growth and soothe psoriasis and eczema. It also treats dry scalps since the composition is similar to sebum

Restorative Treatment

Jojoba oil is popularly used as a hair restorative treatment due to its hair-protecting benefits. It also boosts hair and scalp health.

Non-Comedogenic And Cleansing Properties

This oil helps remove excess sebum that clogs the scalp pores. Jojoba oil can also cleanse the hair and scalp, removing sticky buildup or airborne substances. It is often used in hair care products for its anti-dandruff and hair restorative properties.

May Aid Hair Growth

A study showed that massaging jojoba oil with essential oil (like lavender or rosemary) onto the scalp could stimulate hair growth. However, there is not enough scientific evidence suggesting that jojoba oil stimulates hair growth.