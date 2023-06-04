Ben Stokes Becomes First Captain In Test History To Win Without Batting, Bowling Or Wicketkeeping

London: England won convincingly and Ireland finished with heads held high in a one-off test that gave both teams what they wanted at Lord’s on Saturday.

Ben Stokes scripted a unique feat as he became the first captain in the long history of Test match cricket to win a Test without having to do anything with the bat, ball or keeping wickets.

As soon as the Three Lions registered a win, their skipper Ben Stokes scripted a unique feat as he became the first captain in the long history of Test match cricket to win a Test without having to do anything with the bat, ball or keeping wickets. Stokes-led England’s win has started off things in fine fashion for a great summer of Test cricket at home which will see them taking on Australia in Ashes 2023 with the first of the five-match series starting on June 16 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Earlier, Stokes had made it clear that until he can’t walk on the field, he will play a part in Ashes 2023 and will also be playing a big role with the ball in hand. Having said that, the 32-year-old did not roll his arms over in the one-off Test perhaps wanting to not exert himself ahead of another chapter in rivalry. It helped that Stuart Broad, Matthew Pots and Jack Leach did the job for them in the first innings with the ball while Josh Tongue, Broad, Potts, Leach and Joe Root found themselves amongst the wickets in the second innings.

Ollie Pope (205) and Ben Duckett (182) were the stars with the bat for the home team with Pope being adjudged the Player of the Match for his double-hundred.