Ben Affleck’s 10-YO Son Accidentally Smashes Lamborghini SUV Into Parked BMW

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son accidentally smashed a yellow Lamborghini SUV into another vehicle.

According to reports, Affleck and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when Samuel Garner got into a fender bender. The 10-year-old jumped into the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini Urus and the pricey car went into reverse and made contact with a white BMW.

As a result, the rear bumper on the passenger side of the Lamborghini made contact with the BMW’s front wheel and possibly the fender. Because of the bumpers from each car, there were no major damages.

Samuel is Affleck’s youngest child with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple also shares daughters Violet and Seraphina.