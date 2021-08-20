Bell Bottom: When & Where To Watch

Mumbai: Starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the spy thriller Bell Bottom hit the cinema halls on Thursday (August 19). Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is inspired by true events. It is about a real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984.

Akshay Kumar is seen in a vintage avatar and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Lara essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani plays Akshay’s wife in the film.

The movie is being released only in theatres at the moment. The movie’s makers haven’t disclosed anything about their plans to release the film on OTT platforms.

With a piece of catchy theme music, classic storytelling gusto and an undeniable strength to find terrains for optimism with every move, Akshay Kumar once again successfully dramatises a real-life story into Bollywood drama with Bell Bottom. Making his job easier and believable is Adil Hussain, who never disappoints with a surprise addition of Lara Dutta. Together they weave a story about a national crisis when an Indian airplane is hijacked by a terrorist group that is forced to land in a foreign country.

Despite being an out and out Akshay Kumar film, the women of Bell Bottom — Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Quereshi — manage to stand out every time they appear on the screen.