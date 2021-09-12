‘Bell Bottom’ To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On Sept 16

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 16. The actor took to social media and wrote: “Date aap yaad rakhna, mission hum yaad dila denge. #BellBottomOnPrime, releases September 16 (sic).”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film features a thrilling line-up of stars including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in the 80s. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm back then. While Akshay plays a RAW agent, Lara Dutta essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of raw agent’s wife in the film.