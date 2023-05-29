Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Critically Ill After Meeting Putin

Moscow: Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko was immediately rushed to the hospital after he met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Lukashenko, 68, is one of the closest allies of Putin amid the war in Ukraine.

Belarus’s opposition leader Valery Tsepkalo on Twitter wrote about the health status of the country’s President.

Valery Tsepkalo wrote, “According to preliminary information, subject to further confirmation, Lukashenko was urgently transported to Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin. Currently, he remains under medical care there”.

He added that a ‘blood purification procedure is being conducted’ on the President.

Tsepkalo also said the efforts to save the Belarusian dictator are aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin’s alleged involvement in his poisoning.

The health of Belarus’ President has been doing rounds recently. Earlier this month Lukashenko looked visibly tired and his right hand was in a bandage.

Last week Lukashenko appeared in public and dismissed talk he was seriously ill. He said, “I’m not going to die, guys,” in the video.

Lukashenko, sounding hoarse, told a meeting on health issues that he had been suffering from an adenovirus, which is a common cold virus.

“If someone thinks I am going to die, calm down,” Lukashenko said, adding that while it only took three days to recover from such a virus, he had been too busy to take time off immediately.

“I’m not going to die, guys. You’ll have to struggle with me for a very long time to come,” he said.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, last year allowed Russian forces to use his country as a launch pad for the invasion of Ukraine.