Behold! Holy Trinity Glitter With Gold Attire Atop Chariots

Lakhs of Devotees Congregate in Puri For Suna Besha of Lord Jagannath, and His sibling deities- Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra.

Puri: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir in Odisha’s Puri town for darshan of Lord Jagannath and His sibling deities in “Suna Besha” (gold attire) on Thursday evening.

After hours of decoration by the servitors, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were bedecked with gold jewellery and scores of devotees were mesmerized to catch a glimpse of the Holy Trinity in their Golden Avatar.

Here are some breathtaking pictures from the Suna Besha of Holy Trinity in Puri Bada Danda:-

Suna Besha

