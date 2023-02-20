Beheraguda Residents
State

Beheraguda Residents Protest Against Shortage Of Drinking Water

By Pragativadi News Service
12

Kalahandi: Upset over the shortage of drinking water supply in their respective localities, residents mainly women came out in large number in Beheraguda area here on Monday and staged protests with empty pots.

The protesting women, mainly under Agnipur panchayat, took out a protest march with empty pots.

They raised slogans and demaded officials of the concerned department to look into the matter and redress their genuine demand at the earliest.

Pragativadi News Service 17568 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking