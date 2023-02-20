Beheraguda Residents Protest Against Shortage Of Drinking Water

Kalahandi: Upset over the shortage of drinking water supply in their respective localities, residents mainly women came out in large number in Beheraguda area here on Monday and staged protests with empty pots.

The protesting women, mainly under Agnipur panchayat, took out a protest march with empty pots.

They raised slogans and demaded officials of the concerned department to look into the matter and redress their genuine demand at the earliest.