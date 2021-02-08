Beheaded woman case: Aadhaar can’t be used for identification, say cops

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Monday said the identification of the beheaded woman from Aadhaar database using her fingerprint is not possible.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Uma Shankar Dash said fingerprints of the unidentified woman can’t be used to identify her by accessing Aadhaar database.

The DCP said that the Aadhaar database is regulated under an Act of the Central government and the law prohibits its access to police.

He added that Aadhaar is not used for verification purposes, rather it is used for authentication purposes.

The body of a headless woman was found on Daspur-Andharua road under Chandaka police limits last Thursday, but the police is yet to identify the victim.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police have released posters giving physical details and a picture of the unidentified woman.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced to the person who could provide information on the body. The identity of the person helping the police on the matter will be kept secret, police said.