Begunia Tehsildar Caught Taking Rs 45K Bribe To Issue Conversion Patta

Khurda: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday caught Begunia Tehsildar-cum-Sub-Registrar in Khurda while taking bribe of Rs 45,000 from a person to issue a conversion patta.

“Prithviraj Mandal, Tehsildar-cum-Sub-Registrar, Begunia, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.45,000 from a complainant for issuance of conversion patta,” the Vigilance said in a press note.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid on Wednesday, wherein the accused Tehsildar-cum-Sub-Registrar Prithviraj Mandal, was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in front of his residential house at Kalinga Vihar, Bhubaneswar while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.45,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mandal and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Mandal gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.9 dated 13.12.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.