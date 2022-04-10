Beginning of Renewed Struggle for Independence, Says Imran Khan In First Comments After Losing Trust Vote

New Delhi: After being ousted from office through a no-confidence vote held early Sunday morning, Imran Khan maintained his “external conspiracy” charges on Twitter on Sunday, claiming that today marks the start of a new war for independence.

“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but today is the beginning of a renewed struggle for independence against an external conspiracy to change power. It is always the people of a country who protect and defend their sovereignty and democracy,” he tweeted.

Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022

Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), presided over his party’s first parliamentary board meeting since the Pakistani Parliament deposed him in a vote of no confidence in the early hours of Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

In the 342-member lower house of parliament, 174 MPs voted in favour of the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion, making him Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

According to Pakistan’s Samaa, the PTI has agreed to submit en masse resignations to the National Assembly. Fawad Chaudry, a former Pakistani federal minister, has stated that the PTI will begin a campaign against the incoming administration.

Imran Khan attempted to link the opposition’s attempt to unseat him via a no-trust vote with a “foreign plot,” mentioning the US in many addresses. The US, on the other hand, dismissed his claims.

Imran Khan has also urged people to come to the streets, while the combined opposition has remained committed to defeating him.